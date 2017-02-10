Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 3:06 pm GMT+8

Malaysia's December factory output up 4.7pc on year, above forecast

Friday February 10, 2017
12:50 PM GMT+8

Malaysia’s exports grew 10.7 per cent in December from a year earlier. — Reuters picMalaysia’s exports grew 10.7 per cent in December from a year earlier. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia’s industrial production in December rose 4.7 per cent from a year earlier, helped by growth in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed today.

The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 per cent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November’s pace of 6.2 per cent.

Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, electrical and electronic products, and food, beverage and tobacco, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Malaysia’s exports grew 10.7 per cent in December from a year earlier, its second straight month of expansion.

A private manufacturing purchasing managers’ index showed Malaysian factory activity contracting again in January, but at the slowest pace since September. — Reuters

