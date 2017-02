Malaysia’s Dec exports up 10.7pc, beat forecast

Exports in December expanded by 10.7 per cent from a year earlier, faster than the 9.4 per cent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia's exports growth expanded for a second consecutive month in December, on strong demand for electronic and electrical goods and commodities, government data showed today.

