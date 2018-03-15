Malaysia’s capital markets grew by 12.6pc to RM3.2t in 2017

Securities Commission chairman Tan Sri Ranjit Ajit Singh says 2017's capital market growth was 'exceptional' for Malaysia. – Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian capital market grew strongly in 2017 by 12.6 per cent to RM3.2 trillion, the Securities Commission announced in its 2017 annual report today.

Its chairman Tan Sri Ranjit Ajit Singh said last year’s growth was “exceptional” for Malaysia as the total amount raised was RM146.6 billion.

“The strong performance was attributable to better economic fundamentals, corporate earnings recovery, strong foreign investments flows and higher investor participation,” he said.

Equity market capitalisation increased by 14.4 per cent to RM1.9 trillion with positive performance shown by all indices.

The size of the Islamic capital market expanded by 11.9 per cent to RM1.9 trillion and Malaysia retained its driver's seat by commanding a 39 per cent share of global sukuk issuances.

In addition, the fund management industry grew by 11.5 per cent to RM776.2 billion reflecting stronger investor interest .

Ranjit was upbeat that strong fundamentals and the positive capital formation in the markets will continue to push its performance upwards this year.