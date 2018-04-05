Malaysian moneybags eyeing investments in UK, Australia, Singapore

Buckley said that interest among Malaysian UHNWIs in student accommodation in the UK was still small, but was rising yearly. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Malaysia are increasingly looking to invest in mature markets including the UK, Australia and Singapore, according to property consultancy Knight Frank Malaysia.

Its executive director of capital markets James Buckley said that aside from residential, office, retail and hotel investments, Malaysian investors are also diversifying into purpose-built students accommodations.

“Students accommodation over the last five years has been the star performer for the UK property, consistently delivering the UK’s highest property rental yield,” he said during the launch of its 12th edition of The Wealth Report today.

Buckley said that interest among Malaysian UHNWIs in student accommodation in the UK was still small, but was rising yearly.

“Malaysian investors are focusing at the main cities with popular universities such as Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Oxford, Cambridge as well as London,” he said.

Commenting on the Australian market, Buckley said Malaysians typically invest in Melbourne due to the high density of student there.

Other than Melbourne, he stated that Sydney and Perth are also most popular areas for the Malaysian investors.