Malaysian medical devices export to grow 12pc in 2017

Wednesday August 2, 2017
01:26 PM GMT+8

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Exports by the Malaysian medical devices sector is expected to grow by 12 per cent year-on-year to RM17.74 billion in 2017, supported by growing demands, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region.

The Association of Malaysian Medical Industries (Ammi) Medical Device Industry Outlook Report 2017 revealed that the region accounted for 51.5 per cent of total exports, followed by North America (27.1 per cent) and Europe (19.4 per cent).

"China, India and the Asean countries are major drivers of growth in the region, as the countries give more emphasis to healthcare," said Ammi chairman Hitendra Joshi.

Joshi told a media briefing this after launching the AMMI Medical Device Industry Outlook Report 2017.

Also present was Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Azman Mahmud here today. — Bernama

