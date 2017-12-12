Malaysian manufacturing sales up 11pc in October

Malaysia’s October 2017 manufacturing sales amount to RM66.33 billion compared with RM59.7 billion recorded in the same month last year. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Malaysia’s October 2017 manufacturing sales continued to post a strong growth of 11 per cent to RM66.33 billion compared with RM59.7 billion recorded in the same month last year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

In a statement, it said the significant growth in sales value year-on-year was due to the increase in electrical and electronics products by 7.5 per cent; petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (18 per cent) and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (7.9 per cent).

The three sub-sectors contributed 80.1 per cent to the sales value of the manufacturing sector.

A total of 1,053,335 employees were engaged in the sector in October this year, an increase of 2.4 per cent or 24,194 people from 1,029,141 in October 2016.

Salaries and wages paid rose 9.6 per cent or RM311.3 million to a total of RM3.54 billion, thus registering an average of salary and wage of RM3,362 per employee in October 2017.

Sales value per employee gained 8.5 per cent to RM62,956 in October 2017 compared with the same month last year. — Bernama