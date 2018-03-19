Malaysian exporters growing fast on China’s Tmail Global platform

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysia is among the fastest-growing exporters selling into China’s Tmall Global, a cross-border business-to-consumer (B2C) retail platform of Alibaba Group’s Tmall.com.

The recently released 2017 Tmall Global Annual Consumers Report showed that Malaysia was the seventh fastest-growing exporter in Tmall Global after niche countries such as Greece, Chile, Poland, Hungary, Spain, Brazil, Austria, Israel, and Denmark, measured by year-on-year growth.

“The most popular Malaysian product categories are food products, coffee, and mother and baby products such as strollers and prams,” it said in a statement today.

Niche countries are countries whose sales on Tmall Global accounted for at least 0.02 per cent of total sales on the online platform.

Meanwhile, the report said that Tmall Global maintained its position as the largest B2C e-commerce platform for imported products in China, with a market share of 27.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“There is still significant untapped potential in this sector, with the report estimating annual growth of 20 per cent in transaction volume and a market scale of 620 billion yuan (RM381.30 billion) by 2019,” it added.

The report was jointly published by Tmall Global, and CBNData, a big data research and analysis provider. — Bernama