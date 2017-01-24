Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 8:24 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Money

Malaysian company’s biodegradable products makes it to Europe

Tuesday January 24, 2017
06:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hamzah: Supply of essential goods still enough in flood-affected areasHamzah: Supply of essential goods still enough in flood-affected areas

The Edit: China’s Tanka people watch ancient floating culture vanishThe Edit: China’s Tanka people watch ancient floating culture vanish

The Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in BaliThe Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali

Thai court muzzles media as trafficking defence beginsThai court muzzles media as trafficking defence begins

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

GURUN, Jan 24 — Free The Seed Sdn Bhd, a manufacturer of biodegradable packaging made from rice husks and straws, has begun marketing its products to Europe.

Deputy Chairman Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor said the company has secured a contract to export one container load of its environmental-friendly products to The Netherlands.

“We will be exporting 40 containers of biodegradable fruit tray products over a span of three years with a total contract value of RM25 million,” he said after a ceremony to mark the export of the first container of biodegradable fruit trays to The Netherlands here today.

Present were Joint Chairman, Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali and President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman and Chairman of the Kedah Committee on Industry and Investment Domestic Trade, Consumer Affairs and Cooperatives Datuk Dr Ku Rahman Ku Ismail.

“We are confident that these non-toxic, soluble, biodegradable products will continue to grow as its usage will replace polystyrene and plastic containers,” said Salleh, adding that Germany and United Kingdom have also shown interest in their products.

On the local market, Salleh said the products were currently being used in Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya and would be marketed to other states soon.

Free The Seed emerged national champion in the 2014 Global Cleantech Innovation Programme Competition organised by MIGHT.

Through innovative technology, it recycled rice residues into environment-friendly products which also benefitted the small farmers as they were able to generate some income through selling the rice husks and straws. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline