Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Malaysia to ink free trade agreements with HK, Iran by year-end

Monday July 31, 2017
02:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s MosulThe Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s Mosul

Putin tells US to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia (VIDEO)Putin tells US to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia (VIDEO)

The Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patientsThe Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patients

The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ong said to-date Malaysia has signed 13 FTAs with its Asean and dialogue partners. — Picture by Siow Feng SawOng said to-date Malaysia has signed 13 FTAs with its Asean and dialogue partners. — Picture by Siow Feng SawSERDANG, July 31 — Malaysia is expected to sign free trade agreements (FTAs) with Hong Kong and Iran by year-end, said International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan.

He said to-date Malaysia has signed 13 FTAs with its Asean and dialogue partners.

“We need to speed up the signing of the FTAs as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is also progressing.

“Not only that, the FTA between Malaysia and European Union (EU) is also advancing,” he told reporters after the Engagement Session at Universiti Putra Malaysia here today. 

However, there was a concern on the palm oil sector as the EU has adopted a discriminatory policy towards palm oil, he said.

The EU is Malaysia’s biggest palm oil market and in 2016, palm oil export stood at RM10 billion. 

The FTA between Malaysia and 27 EU countries is expected to boost total trade by 20-30 per cent from current 10 per cent.

The EU is Malaysia’s third largest trading partner with total trade in January this year increased 9.7 per cent to RM12.9 billion from the same month a year ago.

In 2016, trade with the EU edged up 0.4 per cent to RM149.1 billion. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline