Malaysia June factory output up 4pc y/y, above forecast

Thursday August 10, 2017
12:15 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
August 10, 2017
12:39 PM GMT+8

A worker monitors a production line at a glove factory in Meru on June 25, 2009. — Reuters picA worker monitors a production line at a glove factory in Meru on June 25, 2009. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia’s industrial production in June rose 4 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed this morning, slightly slower than the previous month’s pace.

Output growth beat the 3 per cent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll but was down from the 4.6 per cent increase recorded in May.

June’s factory output was supported by strength in the manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Manufacturing output rose 4.7 per cent from a year earlier in June, while mining output grew 2.4 per cent.

Malaysia’s exports grew 10 per cent from a year earlier in June, well below expectations, as shipments of manufactured goods fell. — Reuters

