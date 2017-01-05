Malaysia grabs world’s second largest Honda market share

Honda Malaysia became the first non-national marque to achieve second position in overall Malaysia's 2016 Total Industry Volume. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Honda Malaysia achieved the second highest market share among Honda’s global operations in 2016, with 91,830 vehicles sold.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Katsuto Hayashi said the achievement resulted from a sterling performance last year.

He said Honda Malaysia became the first non-national marque to achieve second position in overall Malaysia's 2016 Total Industry Volume.

“Honda Malaysia ended 2016 with a market share of 15.8 per cent and 91,830 units sold, above the initial target of 90,000 units,” he said in a statement today.

With this achievement, Malaysia becomes the second highest market share among Honda’s operations in the world after Indonesia, Honda Malaysia told Bernama in a separate note to Bernama.

Honda Malaysia today launched its new BR-V (Bold Runabout Vehicle) in the city centre, and sets a monthly sales target of 800 units or 9,600 units per annum.

The seven-seater crossover is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC (Intelligent Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) engine coupled with CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) gearbox which was developed under Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology to improve fuel economy and deliver better driving performance.

The all-New BR-V is offered in two variants, namely the E and V models.

The E variant is priced at RM85,800 (on-the-road with insurance) while the V variant is priced at RM92,800 (on-the-road with insurance). ― Bernama