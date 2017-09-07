Malaysia generates RM12.681b potential trade, investment at Astana EXPO 2017

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the Malaysian companies adopted a high-impact approach using advanced technologies at the EXPO, turning the Malaysia Pavillion into one of the most visited pavilions and most active for business programme throughout the period. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Malaysia has generated a total of RM12.681 billion (US$2.95 billion) in potential trade and investment throughout the 13-week Astana EXPO 2017, said Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Of the amount, he said RM5.05 billion was garnered from 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by Malaysian companies, while the remaining RM7.63 billion was contributed by potential collaboration from the business-matching session.

The MoUs, covering areas of green technology cooperation, education, oil and gas, innovation, water and waste water, and entrepreneurship, were secured from Kazakhstan’s government and companies, as well as companies from other countries, including India, China and Switzerland.

“Our potential trade and investment target for EXPO 2017 was just RM1 billion, but we have achieved 13 times more,” he told a press conference after delivering his closing remarks at the Malaysia-Kazakhstan Energy Business Forum here yesterday.

The MoUs were, among others, signed between Malaysia's Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy for collaboration in green technology and renewable energy; Ronser Bio-Tech Bhd and Kazakhstan MEC LLP for distribution rights in Kazakhstan and Central Asia; and NanoPac (M) Sdn Bhd and Switzerland GC Global Consulting GMBH for the nanotechnology and hybrid solar system technology.

Another MoU is expected to be signed later today between Malaysia Accobiotech Sdn Bhd and Kazakhstan Medilab to market the former’s medical products worth RM50 million in Kazakhstan.

He said as at Monday, the Malaysia Pavillion attracted 619,337 visitors, three times bigger than the initial target of 200,000 visitors.

It was accorded the Honourable Mention for Best Interpretation of Theme category by the prestigious US-based Exhibitor Magazine, he said, adding that, “This achievement proves that inspiring future energy solutions do not have to come from just the developed markets.”

Themed “Energy of the Future”, the Astana EXPO 2017 which started on June 10 will end on Sept 10.

The international specialised exhibition is aimed at inspiring global debate between countries, non-governmental organisations, companies and the public on the decisive impact that energy management has on the lives of people and that of the planet. — Bernama