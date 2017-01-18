Malaysia December inflation rate at 1.8pc, unchanged from November

A worker inspects a container at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur in this January 8, 2009 file photo. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Malaysia’s consumer price index in December rose 1.8 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed today.

The figure was slightly below the 1.9 per cent growth forecast in a Reuters poll, and matching the 1.8 per cent rise in November.

December’s inflation rate was driven by higher prices of food and housing and utilities, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Annual inflation reached a seven-year peak of 4.2 per cent in February 2016, before moderating as the effects of a goods and services tax imposed in April 2015 faded.

Malaysia’s government said in October it expected inflation to remain between 2 and 3 per cent in 2017. — Reuters