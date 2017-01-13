Major US banks post strong 2016 earnings

JPMorgan Chase announced record profits for 2016, boosted by a 'dynamic' US economy and a surge in brokerage activities. — File pic NEW YORK, Jan 13 — Two major US banks posted strong earnings last year, boosted by the recovering economy and booming financial market that followed the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the companies reported today.

And with expected economic stimulus and tax cuts likely to bring interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve, banks are expected to see continued profitability this year.

Annual net profit rose 1.2 per cent to US$27.7 billion (RM123.6 billion), including US$6.73 billion in the fourth quarter alone. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share of US$6.19 for the year which was above analysts’ expectations.

Bank of America said higher interest rates and an increase in consumer loans boosted earnings, but its business grew less than expected.

Net profit in 2016 jumped 13 per cent year-on-year to US$16.2 billion, marked by a 46.8 jump in the fourth quarter. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share of US$1.50 for the year.

Bank of America, which had gained 35 per cent on Wall Street since the November 8 election, fell 0.17 per cent at 1225 GMT in pre-opening trading — reflecting the disappointment of investors who expected the post-election euphoria to boost earnings further.

While revenues from consumer loans increased as expected following the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December, revenues from market activities were not as strong as hoped.

“If the recent rate hike occurred too late to boost fourth quarter results, we anticipate a higher profit growth in the first quarter of 2017,” chief financial officer Paul Donofrio said in a press release.

The Fed has suggested it could raise rates three times this year, given that the Trump administration promises deregulation of the financial sector, massive tax cuts and large investments in infrastructure.

Meanwhile, troubled Wells Fargo reported lower-than-expected 2016 results, hit by the scandal over thousands of fictitious accounts created without the knowledge of its clients. In the fallout the bank paid a fine of US$185 million and the CEO resigned under pressure.

Net profit fell 4.2 per cent to US$21.94 billion last year, including a drop of 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter alone due to a series of costly measures the bank implemented to regain consumer confidence.

Earnings per share was US$3.99 compared to the analysts’ expectation of US$4.03. — AFP