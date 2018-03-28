Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

MAHB shares slip at mid-day on Maldives selloff news

Wednesday March 28, 2018
At 12.30pm, MAHB’s shares fell one sen to RM8.86 with 610,800 units transacted. — Bernama picAt 12.30pm, MAHB’s shares fell one sen to RM8.86 with 610,800 units transacted. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) shares slipped at mid-day today on news it has sold off its entire 23 per cent stake in an airport in Maldives, including receivables and loans, to joint-venture partner, GMR Holdings Pvt Ltd, for RM28.5 million cash.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, MAHB said, its wholly-owned unit, Malaysia Airports (Labuan) Pte Ltd, had signed a share purchase agreement with GMR Holdings on March 14, 2018 for the disposal of 8.81 million shares in GMR Male International Airport Ltd (GMR Male).

GMR Holdings currently holds the remaining 77 per cent stake in GMR Male. — Bernama

