Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

MAHB Q2 pre-tax profit surges to RM92.3m

Monday July 31, 2017
02:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s MosulThe Edit: Lost children become legacy of battle for Iraq’s Mosul

Putin tells US to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia (VIDEO)Putin tells US to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia (VIDEO)

The Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patientsThe Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patients

The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd's (MAHB) pre-tax profit in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 surged to RM92.31 million from RM17.51 million in the same period last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the airport operator said revenue rose to RM1.09 billion from RM997.6 million previously.

It said passenger traffic for airports it operated rose to 47.3 million year-on-year (y-o-y), compared to 42.1 million previously, adding that both international and domestic passenger traffic increased by 15.1 per cent and 9.4 per cent y-o-y respectively.

“Passenger traffic at KLIA-Main Terminal surged by 23.3 per cent y-o-y (international: 24.4 per cent, domestic: 20.1 per cent) and passenger traffic at klia2 rose by 7.2 per cent (international: 7.7 per cent, domestic: 6.1 per cent). 

Moving forward, MAHB said, it anticipated an increase in passenger growth driven by factors such as visa relaxation measures for China and India, an increase in the number of local travellers and in Umrah travels, competitive fares and favourable exchange rate for foreign tourists. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline