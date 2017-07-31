MAHB Q2 pre-tax profit surges to RM92.3m

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd's (MAHB) pre-tax profit in the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 surged to RM92.31 million from RM17.51 million in the same period last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the airport operator said revenue rose to RM1.09 billion from RM997.6 million previously.

It said passenger traffic for airports it operated rose to 47.3 million year-on-year (y-o-y), compared to 42.1 million previously, adding that both international and domestic passenger traffic increased by 15.1 per cent and 9.4 per cent y-o-y respectively.

“Passenger traffic at KLIA-Main Terminal surged by 23.3 per cent y-o-y (international: 24.4 per cent, domestic: 20.1 per cent) and passenger traffic at klia2 rose by 7.2 per cent (international: 7.7 per cent, domestic: 6.1 per cent).

Moving forward, MAHB said, it anticipated an increase in passenger growth driven by factors such as visa relaxation measures for China and India, an increase in the number of local travellers and in Umrah travels, competitive fares and favourable exchange rate for foreign tourists. — Bernama