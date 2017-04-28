MAHB Q1 pre-tax profit soars to RM99.9m

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) pre-tax profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Q1) surged 161.5 per cent to RM99.91 million from RM38.21 million registered in the same quarter last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the company said the favourable result was contributed by the Malaysia operations but negated by the higher pre-tax losses from overseas operations.

Revenue in the period increased to RM1.09 billion from RM1.02 billion previously, it said.

MAHB’s network of airports, including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, recorded 30 million passengers in Q1, representing a growth of 7.5 per cent over the corresponding quarter in 2016.

International traffic improved by 9.5 per cent to 13.8 million passengers while domestic passengers increased by 5.9 per cent at 16.1 million passengers.

Correspondingly, aircraft movements improved by 1.3 per cent with international and domestic movements increasing by 2.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Airports in Malaysia registered a 10.5 per cent growth to 23.4 million passengers in Q1. — Bernama