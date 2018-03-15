Mah Sing launches ‘Uplive’ in newly renovated headquarters

Mah Sing’s Group Mananging Director, Tan Sri Leong Hay Kum (second left) and Mah Sing’s CEO Datuk Ho Hon Sang (fourth left) launching ‘uplive’ at Wisma Mah Sing, March 15, 2018. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Mah Sing Group Bhd today launched Uplive, its latest employer value proposition at the group’s newly renovated headquarters MS@Work.

The Group managing director, Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said a company’s culture is important in developing employees and retaining their services for many years.

“We are the employers who care about the progress of our employees as well as future Malaysians, and Uplive is the culmination of the values we adopt in all Mah Sing employees and what we look for in talents.

“We welcome talents who want to work in a fast paced environment where creative thinking is encouraged, and a fast track career development awaits high-achiever,” he said.

Leong said the newly renovated headquarters have invested in various features such as open space offices, improved technology and entertainment spaces for staff to improve productivity and performance.

The open office concept encourages more social interaction between employees and flattens the hierarchical as senior management offices are now fitted with glass panels to project more transparency with employees.

The building is now equipped with thematic meeting rooms each with its own unique design, as well as its in-house gym and entertainment rooms.

Currently, the entire building hold approximately 450 Mah Sing’ employees from various departments.