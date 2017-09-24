Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Lufthansa offer to pay €200m for Air Berlin

Sunday September 24, 2017
08:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Mignolet saves Vardy penalty as Liverpool beat LeicesterMignolet saves Vardy penalty as Liverpool beat Leicester

The Edit: ‘Redha’ and ‘Adiwiraku’ big winners at FFM29The Edit: ‘Redha’ and ‘Adiwiraku’ big winners at FFM29

The Edit: Dutch ‘Power to the Peepee’ protest over women’s loo shortageThe Edit: Dutch ‘Power to the Peepee’ protest over women’s loo shortage

Another suspected London acid attack, six believed hurtAnother suspected London acid attack, six believed hurt

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

On filing for insolvency last month, the Berlin government promptly granted Air Berlin a €150 million bridging loan to keep the airline flying for three months. — Reuters picOn filing for insolvency last month, the Berlin government promptly granted Air Berlin a €150 million bridging loan to keep the airline flying for three months. — Reuters picFRANKFURT, Sept 24 — Lufthansa is offering to pay €200 million (RM1 billion) to buy its insolvent smaller rival Air Berlin and is prepared to pay up to €100 million to meet operating costs to keep the airline going in the interim, newspaper Bild am Sonntag (BamS) said today.

Citing sources close to the proceedings, the paper said that there could be three months between signing a purchasing contract and implementing the transaction because the German and European competition authorities would first need to vet any deal, BamS said.

On filing for insolvency last month, the Berlin government promptly granted Air Berlin a €150 million bridging loan to keep the airline flying for three months. On Thursday Air Berlin’s creditor committee said it would talk to Lufthansa and Britain’s easyJet as possible buyers for the carrier’s aviation business, giving three weeks for negotiations.

Sources familiar with the matter said last week Lufthansa was bidding a three-digit millions sum with the offer covering Air Berlin, its leisure airline Niki and regional subsidiary Luftfahrt Gesellschaft Walter.

Lufthansa itself has only said it has made an offer for parts of Air Berlin.

BamS also said its sources had said next week Air Berlin would have to return planes used on its long-haul routes to two companies it leases aircraft from. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline