Lower fiscal deficit target of 2.8pc of GDP in 2018, says BNM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Malaysia’s fiscal policy in 2018 will continue to focus on strengthening the government’s fiscal position, while ensuring sustainable and more inclusive economic growth, Bank Negara Malaysia said today.

In consonance with a robust growth environment, the Federal Government’s fiscal deficit was expected to narrow further to 2.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 compared with -3.0 per cent in 2017 from a peak of 6.7 per cent of GDP in 2009, supported by higher growth in revenue.

“This marks the ninth consecutive year of fiscal consolidation, which is a reflection of the government’s commitment towards fiscal reform,” said the central bank in its 2017 Annual Report released here today.

Fiscal reforms over the past few years have ensured that the government maintain its fiscal position on a consolidation path which was achieved through initiatives to optimise both expenditures and enhance revenue, it added.

Meanwhile, the moderation in growth of key operating expenditure items reflected the government’s efforts to rein in spending.

“The share of operating expenditure as a percentage of GDP declined to 16.1 per cent in 2017 compared with 17.1 per cent in 2016 due to subsidy rationalisation and a reduction in non-critical spending on grants and transfers.

For 2018, the share of operating expenditure was expected to amount to 16.2 per cent of GDP,” said the report.

The government also continued to diversify its sources of revenue through the introduction of new measures which include a spectrum auction, vehicle entry permits and a tourism tax.

“Measures to enhance tax compliance were further reinforced by the Collection Intelligence Arrangement through integrated information sharing across the Inland Revenue Board, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Companies Commission of Malaysia,” said the central bank. — Bernama