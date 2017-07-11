Lotte Chemical Titan debuts on Bursa at RM6.50

Lotte Titan Chemical's listing on the KLSE is Malaysia's biggest in five years. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd made its debut on the main market of Bursa Malaysia today at RM6.50, unchanged from its initial public offering (IPO) price.

The integrated petrochemical producer, which expected to raise close to RM3.8 billion from its IPO involving up to 580 million shares, was the largest listing since 2012, with market capitalisation of approximately RM15 billion.

Lotte Chemical recently fixed its instutional price at RM6.50 per IPO share (previously guided at between RM7.60 and RM8 per IPO share) after completing its book-building process. —Bernama