Lose a jobseeker, lose a customer, Futurestep warns Asia-Pac companies

The findings found that word-of-mouth communication is a key factor when it came to recruitment, with 93 per cent of jobseekers admitting to research to gather feedback on what it's like work for the company for which they had interviewed a position.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Over three-quarters of jobseekers who are treated poorly during the hiring process are more likely to reject an employment offer when it comes, according to a new survey of 589 professionals across the Asia-Pacific region.

Not only that, the survey by Futurestep, a division of international human resources consultancy Korn Ferry also found that only 14 per cent of jobseekers would remain a customer of the company if they had a bad experience during the recruitment.

Over half would tell their friends and family to stop being a customer while a further 27 per cent would consider blasting their bad experience over social media.

“By failing to employ an effective and informative environment during the hiring process, businesses face alienating top candidates, but potentially loyal customers too.

“This means wasted money, time, and potential loss of revenue too through customer loss,” Futurestep Asia-Pacific regional solutions managing director Pip Eastman told reporters here today.

The survey was aimed at finding out how much importance companies in the Asia-Pacific region placed on a prospective employee’s experience during the recruitment process, though it did not expressly list the type of professionals who responded.

Eastman also cautioned recruiters and hiring managers not to ignore email communications from jobseekers, saying there is no excuse to do so.

“New technology and AI tools are automating many of the traditionally manual recruiting tasks, freeing up time for recruiters to provide stronger candidate care and strategic counsel to their clients,” he said.

“A key tactic to help win candidates over is through adopting an employer branding strategy, which can be brought to life using a company’s digital platforms,” a Futurestep report on the survey findings stated.