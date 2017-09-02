Looming debt ceiling deadline pushing some US fund managers to cash

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 2 ― A potential standoff over the US federal debt ceiling is raising alarm bells among fund managers who fear a repeat of 2011 when a protracted showdown over increasing the government's borrowing limit and subsequent downgrade of US credit quality led to a more than 15 per cent slump in the S&P 500 stock index.

US investors are raising cash and buying protection, bracing for a messy fight ahead of the Treasury Department's September 29 deadline to raise the debt limit, a legal cap on how much the US government is allowed to borrow.

Failure to increase the debt ceiling could lead to a recession and prompt the first significant sell-off of the Trump administration. The benchmark S&P 500 has not fallen by 5 per cent or more in over a year, the longest streak without such a decline in more than 20 years.

Federal efforts to clean up the devastation after Hurricane Harvey battered Texas have decreased the probability of a federal government shutdown to 35 per cent from 50 per cent two weeks ago, according to Goldman Sachs, as the legislation could be packaged into a larger disaster relief bill.

Yet the danger still remains, Goldman warned in a Tuesday note.

“A delayed debt ceiling hike is still clearly possible,” Goldman strategists wrote. “The president continues to raise the possibility of a shutdown if the border wall is not funded, and the upcoming extension of spending authority is likely to be temporary, potentially pushing the risk of a shutdown later into the year.”

Fund managers say they are not confident that a debt ceiling agreement will be passed as quickly as the broad market expects.

“You've got a political environment that is very contentious, not just left versus right but within the Republican Party itself,” said Jeff Klingelhofer, a co-portfolio manager of the US$1.1 billion (RM4.70 billion) Thornburg Strategic Income Fund.

“If the rhetoric increases it will spook markets and we are taking risk off the table” by raising cash and lowering the credit duration in their bond portfolios, he said.

David Ader, chief macro strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence, said Treasury bills for October are about 10 basis points higher in yields than they normally would be, owing to debt-ceiling concerns. “People are avoiding them,” he said.

President Donald Trump criticized congressional Republican leadership for not tying the debt ceiling increase into a bill that made it easier for the Department of Veteran Affairs to fire employees for misconduct, calling the situation a “mess” in an August 24 tweet.

When asked about the possibility of attaching debt ceiling legislation to a relief bill for the victims of Harvey, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday: “At the end of the day, I just want it raised.”

The stock market has so far shaken off concerns this year ranging from increasing tensions over North Korea's missile tests to ongoing investigations into Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election as US corporate profits have jumped. As of August 29, 73.6 per cent of companies in the S&P 500 reported earnings above analyst estimates in the second quarter, pushing earnings up 12.1 per cent for the index as a whole, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Even so, the stock market's unbroken push higher this year leaves it more vulnerable to a significant decline if a debt ceiling deal is not reached by late September, said Matt Watson, a co-portfolio manager of the US$3.2 billion James Balanced Golden Rainbow Fund.

As a result, Watson's fund has been raising cash and is preparing to buy shorter-duration Treasury bonds if they see a sign of a sell-off.

“The stock market is very overvalued, so it makes sense to lighten up on risk going into this,” he said. ― Reuters