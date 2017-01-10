London stocks hit record high on slumping pound

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index ended higher for the 10th consecutive session, gaining 0.4 per cent to 7,243.76 points and extending a record run higher that began ahead of the new year. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 10 — The London stock market ended the day with another record high today, shrugging off weakness on Wall Street and other European markets, as Brexit concerns battered the pound.

The pound tumbled to its lowest level in three months after British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted over the weekend that Britain would have control over its borders after Brexit, suggesting she would be prepared to quit Europe’s trading zone to achieve it.

“The latest slide has been in response to comments from UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the weekend, when she said Britain’s exit negotiations will ‘not be about keeping bits of membership’,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com

“May’s comments suggest it will be a hard exit from the EU, as Britain seeks to control immigration and law-making among other things. Though the Brexit vote has only had a limited impact on the economy thus far, the uncertainty could weigh on business spending in the months ahead,” he said.

May’s comments come as London prepares to invoke Article 50, which starts a two-year countdown to Britain exiting the European Union.

In other markets, Paris lost 0.5 per cent by the close, while Frankfurt fell 0.3 per cent.

In the US, the Dow retreated from its march towards 20,000 due to weakness of petroleum-linked stocks. However, the Nasdaq hit a fresh record on gains from Apple and biotech equities.

“I think that people are having a hard time justifying going dramatically above 20,000 in the Dow because of what it would represent in terms of valuation,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Oil prices fell sharply on doubts about the ability of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to executive a production-sharing agreement.

Key figures around 2200 GMT (0600 in Malaysia)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 19,887.38 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 2,268.90 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.2 per cent at 5,531.82 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,237.77 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 11,563.99 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 4,887.57 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 3,309.52 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,171.24 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 per cent at 22,558.69 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0574 from US$1.0547

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2158 from US$1.2284

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 116.07 from 116.29 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN US$2.03 at US$51.96 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN US$2.16 at US$54.94 per barrel — AFP