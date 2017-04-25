Last updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9:56 pm GMT+8

Lockheed Martin’s sales miss estimates, shares drop

Tuesday April 25, 2017
09:24 PM GMT+8

Operating margins in the aeronautics division, the company’s largest, declined to 10.6 per cent in the first quarter, from 11.1 per cent a year earlier. — Reuters picOperating margins in the aeronautics division, the company’s largest, declined to 10.6 per cent in the first quarter, from 11.1 per cent a year earlier. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 25 — Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter jet programme has been under presidential spotlight for being too expensive, posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales and said operating margins at three of its business divisions fell.

Shares of the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier fell 2.7 per cent to US$267.35 (RM1,168.17) in premarket trading today.

Operating margins in the aeronautics division, the company’s largest, declined to 10.6 per cent in the first quarter, from 11.1 per cent a year earlier.

Operating margins at Lockheed’s rotary and missions systems business, which makes the Sikorsky helicopters, more than halved to 3.5 per cent.

Revenue from the company’s aeronautics business increased 8 per cent to US$4.11 billion, led by higher F-35 fighter jet sales. The business accounted for about 37 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

Lockheed also raised its 2017 net sales forecast range to US$49.5 billion-US$50.7 billion, from US$49.4 billion-US$50.6 billion.

The company’s net sales rose 6.6 per cent to US$11.06 billion in the quarter ended March. 26, but missed analysts’ average estimate of US$11.23 billion.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to US$763 million from US$806 million. The company’s per-share earnings were unchanged at US$2.61.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company’s adjusted earnings were US$3.00 per share, above the average analyst estimate of US$2.79.

Up to yesterday’s close, Lockheed’s stock had risen 21.8 per cent in the past 12 months, compared with a 13.51 per cent decline in the S&P 500 index. — Reuters

