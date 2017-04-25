Lockheed Martin’s sales miss estimates, shares drop

Operating margins in the aeronautics division, the company’s largest, declined to 10.6 per cent in the first quarter, from 11.1 per cent a year earlier. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 25 — Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter jet programme has been under presidential spotlight for being too expensive, posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales and said operating margins at three of its business divisions fell.

Shares of the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier fell 2.7 per cent to US$267.35 (RM1,168.17) in premarket trading today.

Operating margins at Lockheed’s rotary and missions systems business, which makes the Sikorsky helicopters, more than halved to 3.5 per cent.

Revenue from the company’s aeronautics business increased 8 per cent to US$4.11 billion, led by higher F-35 fighter jet sales. The business accounted for about 37 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

Lockheed also raised its 2017 net sales forecast range to US$49.5 billion-US$50.7 billion, from US$49.4 billion-US$50.6 billion.

The company’s net sales rose 6.6 per cent to US$11.06 billion in the quarter ended March. 26, but missed analysts’ average estimate of US$11.23 billion.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to US$763 million from US$806 million. The company’s per-share earnings were unchanged at US$2.61.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company’s adjusted earnings were US$3.00 per share, above the average analyst estimate of US$2.79.

Up to yesterday’s close, Lockheed’s stock had risen 21.8 per cent in the past 12 months, compared with a 13.51 per cent decline in the S&P 500 index. — Reuters