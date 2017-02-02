Local telco scene set for shakeup as players try to avoid price war

Customers at the Maxis counter in KLCC, Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2016. Maxis has been overtaken by Digi as the biggest service provider. — file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Increasing competition in the Malaysian mobile cellular sector is pushing some providers to refocus on content and services to avoid vying solely on prices, BMI Research said today in its outlook for the industry.

The research firm said U-Mobile, the country’s fourth largest telco provider, was currently engaged in aggressive pricing that was forcing others to respond.

“Competition between operators in the Malaysian telecoms market is intensifying, bringing prices down for mobile subscriptions and putting pressure on revenues,” BMI said.

“U-Mobile’s disruptive packages and prices are accelerating operators’ shift in focus towards content and services for revenue growth,” it added.

It said that U-Mobile is targeting “data consuming” young people and working professionals with attractive packages.

BMI added that U-Mobile is also likely to increase its aggressiveness after July, when the completion of its spectrum reallocation will allow the firm to direct more resources towards its current strategy.

However, the big three telco companies ― Digi, Maxis and Celcom ― are expected to maintain their foothold in the market for the foreseeable future, the outlook said.

It predicted against U-Mobile leapfrogging any of the three without a tie-up with one of its competitors.

“U-Mobile is more likely, however, to be acquired by one of the three incumbents, providing them a stronger control over the mobile broadband market,” it added.

The research firm also said that Digi has overtaken Maxis to become the biggest provider by market share, holding 34.6 per cent to Maxis’ 34 per cent.

Celcom has 31.5 per cent of the market share.

All three telcos reported negative subscriber growth in the third quarter of 2016, with a total of 318,000 subscribers lost.