Local authorities need to make adjustments on food truck business, says Ahmad Shabery

SERDANG, Oct 1 — The local authorities need to make adjustments on the existing ruling to allow food truck operators to carry out their businesses.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said such adjustments were needed as the new business has emerged as a new trend with great potential for further growth.

“Initially, the trend may deemed as an interference to conventional business and society must be prepared to take up the challenge and accept the new form of business.

“The laws and rulings under the local authorities needed some adjustments (for instance,) in providing strategic locations for the food truck operators,” he told reporters after launching the Mobile Food Kiosk at the Malaysia Agriculture Exposition Park Serdang, here today.

The event was held in conjunction with the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day 2017 (HPPNK) festival which began last Thursday. — Bernama