Lazada raked RM1b haul during 12.12 sale

Tuesday December 19, 2017
01:01 PM GMT+8

Tools

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Hans-Peter Ressel said every year Lazada sees a larger pool of online shoppers with growing diversity across generations and geographical locations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLazada Malaysia chief executive officer Hans-Peter Ressel said every year Lazada sees a larger pool of online shoppers with growing diversity across generations and geographical locations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Online merchant Lazada Group has wrapped up its month-long Online Revolution with the 12.12 grand finale sale held on December 12, with US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) in gross merchandise value.

The value was more than double of last year’s sales. Last month, Lazada had already shattered its previous record of US$123 million for sale during November 11’s 11.11 event.

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Hans-Peter Ressel said every year Lazada sees a larger pool of online shoppers with growing diversity across generations and geographical locations.

“Our record-breaking performance in the Online Revolution campaign showcases the growing trust and relevancy of e-commerce in Malaysia and how it will continue to benefit Malaysian consumers as well as the entire e-commerce ecosystem,” he said in a statement.

The top five selling categories include fashion, motor and media, baby and toys, electronic, as well as groceries.

Most orders had come from Selangor, Penang, Johor, and Perak.

