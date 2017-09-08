Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Las Vegas Sands gives billionaire CEO Adelson 400pc salary bump

Friday September 8, 2017
07:20 AM GMT+8

US billionaire Sheldon Adelson during an interview in Macau, China, December 18, 2015. — Reuters picUS billionaire Sheldon Adelson during an interview in Macau, China, December 18, 2015. — Reuters picLAS VEGAS, Sept 8 — Las Vegas Sands Corp chief executive officer Sheldon Adelson is adding to his chip stack.

The billionaire signed a new employment agreement with the casino operator that increased his salary fivefold to US$5 million (RM21.05 million), and he can earn a bonus of as much as US$12.5 million if the company beats its target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the firm said yesterday in a regulatory filing.

His old contract provided for a maximum bonus of US$7.89 million.

As a result, Adelson, 84, will have the biggest annual salary among CEOs in the S&P 500, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

His net worth is US$32.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. — Bloomberg

