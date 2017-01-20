Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Lagarde warns of ‘race to bottom’ on trade, regulation, taxes

Friday January 20, 2017
07:46 PM GMT+8

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2017. — Reuters picChristine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2017. — Reuters picDAVOS, Jan 20 — The head of the International Monetary Fund said today that one of the biggest risks to the global economy in 2017 was “a race to the bottom” on taxes, regulations and trade, in an indirect reference to the policy plans of the incoming US administration.

“If the disruptions we are expecting for 2017 as a result of what has happened in 2016 prove to be all negative and we are to end up in a race to the bottom on the tax front, on the trade front, on the financial regulation front, then that for me would be a really big black swan that would have devastating effects,” managing director Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum in Davos. — Reuters

