Lagarde: Global recovery could be derailed by policy uncertainty, protectionism risk

Managing Director Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund, speaks during The 1+6 Round Table Dialogue meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing September 12, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, Sept 12 — The global economy is recovering, but could easily be derailed by policy uncertainty and the threat of protectionism, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in Beijing today.

Lagarde and the heads of other international organisations including World Bank President Jim Yong Kim are meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang today in Beijing. — Reuters