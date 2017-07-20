Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

L3 Technologies CEO Michael Strianese to retire

Thursday July 20, 2017
09:24 AM GMT+8

Tools

Michael Strianese speaks during the 2010 Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 9, 2010. — Reuters pic Michael Strianese speaks during the 2010 Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 9, 2010. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, July 20 — Aerospace communication systems provider L3 Technologies Inc said this morning that chief executive officer (CEO) Michael Strianese would retire and Christopher Kubasik, who is currently the chief operating officer (COO), would succeed him.

Kubasik has held several senior level roles, most notably as the COO of Lockheed Martin Corp prior to L3.

Strianese’s retirement is effective December 31, but he will remain as chairman of the board, the company added.

Strianese, who played a key role in the company’s formation, has been at the helm since 2006 and has worked for the company for 20 years. — Reuters

