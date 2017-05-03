‘Kong’, ‘Lego Batman’ success drives Time Warner’s profit beat

A Time Warner logo is seen at a Time Warner store in New York City, October 23, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 3 — Time Warner Inc, which is being bought by AT&T, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by the success of its movies Kong: Skull Island and The Lego Batman Movie in the first quarter.

Revenue from Warner Bros, which includes the movie business and is the company’s biggest unit by revenue, rose 8.2 per cent to US$3.37 billion R(M14.56 billion).

As of April 30, Kong: Skull Island had grossed more than US$562 million globally, according to tracking firm Box Office Mojo.

The Lego Batman Movie grossed more than US$308 million globally, as of April 30, according to Box Office Mojo.

Revenue from Home Box Office (HBO), known for its hugely popular show Game of Thrones, rose 4.1 per cent to US$1.57 billion.

The latest season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in July this year.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.66 per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of US$1.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Like other media companies, Time Warner has also been struggling to keep its viewers hooked to its channels, at a time when most audience are flocking to online streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime.

This has resulted in shorter TV seasons and hurt writers’ earnings, who are paid per episode. Hollywood writers and representatives of movie studios reached a tentative deal yesterday, averting a second strike in 10 years.

The company’s net income increased to US$1.42 billion, or US$1.80 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.21 billion, or US$1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$7.74 billion from US$7.31 billion.

Time Warner said today it was on track to close its merger with AT&T before the end of 2017. US President Donald Trump has, during his election campaign, opposed the US$85.4 billion deal.

Analysts on an average had expected revenue of US$7.67 billion. — Reuters