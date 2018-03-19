KL shares turn mixed at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative, as losers overtook gainers 389 to 264, while 355 counters remained unchanged, 884 untraded and 28 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today, on cautious trading among investors in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike announcement this week, a dealer said.

At 11.04am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.96 points better at 1,848.35 from 1,846.39 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 0.53 of-a-point higher at 1,846.92 this morning.

Turnover stood at 772.01 million shares worth RM374.04 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM10.30, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM23.12, Tenaga and CIMB added two sen each to RM15.70 and RM7.24, respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura inched up two sen to 50 sen, Brahims gained 14 sen to 47 sen, Dagang Nexchange was 1.5 sen better at 45 sen, while NWP was 3.5 sen lower at 28 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 13.18 points to 13,046.82, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 11.73 points to 12,793.80, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 6.99 points to 13,227.16.

The FBM 70 was 8.14 points better at 15,701.63 but the FBM Ace decreased 33.38 points to 5,891.63.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 15.85 points to 18,054.03, the Industrial Index trimmed 14.60 points to 3,256.13 but the Plantation Index was 26.58 points higher at 7,983.08. — Bernama