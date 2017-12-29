KL shares turn mixed at mid-morning

Market breadth was slightly positive with 357 gainers against 323 losers, while 348 counters were unchanged, 812 untraded and 49 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned mixed as at mid-morning today, amid positive regional sentiment and as profit taking emerged in selected consumer product counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,778.51, down 0.59 of-a-point from Thursday’s close of 1,779.10.

The index opened 1.55 points higher at 1,780.65.

Market breadth, however, was slightly positive with 357 gainers against 323 losers, while 348 counters were unchanged, 812 untraded and 49 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.02 billion shares worth RM508.28 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM9.58, while TNB shed eight sen to RM15.34 and Public Bank fell two sen to RM20.80, with Petronas Chemicals dipping three sen to RM7.77.

Of the actives, Sino Hua-An added 2.5 sen to 41 sen, Key Asic improved three sen to 26 sen, Trive Property earned half-a-sen to five sen, while Nova MSC went up one sen to 13.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 0.26 of-a-point to 12,791.15 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 1.48 points to 12,458.82.But, the FBM Ace perked 54.17 points to 6,636.19.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 6.85 points to 13,149 and the FBM 70 secured 7.00 points to 15,796.50.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index climbed 36.72 points to 16,752.86, but the Industrial Index contracted 6.87 points to 3,252.55 and the Plantation Index was 1.80 points weaker at 7,867.31. — Bernama