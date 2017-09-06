KL shares turn mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 330 to 276 with 359 counters unchanged, 869 untraded and 21 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning in choppy trading, with buying support in heavyweight stocks, as geopolitical uncertainties continued to cause jitters in the market.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.87 of a point better at 1,770.50, after opening 0.80 of a point lower at 1,768.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,769.63.

Turnover stood at 879.94 billion shares worth RM376.81 million.

Kenanga Investment Bank said with trading volume remaining elevated yesterday and key indicators giving off mixed readings, the FBM KLCI is expected to remain choppy in the days ahead with an absence of clear market direction.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added six sen to RM9.48, Sime Darby gained three sen to RM9.03, CIMB Group eased one sen to RM6.75, while Tenaga and Public Bank were flat at RM14.38 and RM20.60 respectively.

Of the actives, Sino Hua slid one sen to 20 sen, MLabs gained one sen to 19 sen, China Stationery eased half-a-sen to 6.5 sen and Palette Multimedia improved 1.5 sen each to 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 4.38 points to 12,588.93, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 2.36 points to 12,265.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 12.74 points to 12,779.71 and the FBM 70 dropped 34.59 points to 15,050.73.

The FBM Ace gained 9.38 points to 6,586.19.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 0.02 of a point better at 7,850.23, the Industrial Index gained 4.10 points to 3,202.99, as the Finance Index increased 15.54 points to 16,613.08. — Bernama