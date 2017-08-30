KL shares turn marginally lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the index was 0.12 points lower at 1,761.02. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon, led by losses in selected trade and service heavyweight counters such as IHH, Sime,Maxis and Astro.

Benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.007 points easier as investors reacted to global updates, amid the absence of market momentum on the home front.

At 3pm, the index was 0.12 points lower at 1,761.02 from yesterday’s close of 1,761.14.

It opened 2.55 points lower at 1,758.59 and eased to the day’s low of 1,758.59.

On the broader market, advancers were slightly higher at 358 while losers stood at 356 with 363 counters unchanged, 762 counters untraded and 46 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion shares worth RM975.66 million.

IHH declined five sen to RM5.96, Sime erased four sen to RM8.96, Maxis and Astro slipped three sen each to RM5.74 and RM2.65, respectively.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and PBBank gained two sen each at to RM9.48 and RM20.6, respectively, and Tenaga reduced two sen to RM7.83.

Of actives, Huaan added nine sen to 13 sen, CSL gained one sen to 4.5 sen, Compugt and MLab both inched down half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and 19.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was up 5.77 points at 12,534.54, the FBMT 100 Index rose 11.63 points to 12,209.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 7.96 points to 12,694.45

The FBM 70 gained 61.12 points to 15,014.70 and the FBM Ace climbed 31.05 points to 6,546.36.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 39.17 points to 16,623.60, the Industrial Index added 1.74 points to 3,185.39 but the Plantation Index eased 9.72 points lower to 7,826.18. — Bernama