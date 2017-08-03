KL shares turn lower mid-morning on lack of buying interest

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning on lack of buying interest.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.28 of-a-point easier at 1,770.33, after opening 0.2 of-a-point higher at 1,770.81 against yesterday’s close of 1,770.61.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 295 to 268 with 368 counters unchanged, 885 untraded and 22 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 742.0 million shares worth RM512.64 million.

Heavyweights, Sime Darby added one sen to RM9.40, Maybank and TNB were both flat at RM9.65 and RM14.18, respectively, while Public Bank fell two sen to RM20.62.

CIMB and IHH Healthcare eased one sen each to RM6.55 and RM5.95, respectively.

Of actives, Globaltec and Borneo Oil both edged up half-a-sen each to six sen and 10.5 sen, respectively, Iskandar Waterfront City jumped 14 sen to RM1.37, both AirAsia X and Sterling Progress shed half-a-sen to 38.5 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 1.31 points at 12,743.72, the FBM Ace advanced 93.52 points to 6,556.05, the FBM Emas Index declined 4.1 points to 12,602.56, the FBMT 100 Index was 6.05 points lower at 12,247.77 and the FBM 70 slipped 22.98 points to 14,964.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index erased 8.87 points to 3,266.68, the Finance Index shaved 10.51 points for 16,783.21 but the Plantation Index rose 4.53 points to 7,843.82. — Bernama