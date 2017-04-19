KL shares turn lower at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning, in line with its regional peers and following the overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,738.08, down 2.52 points from yesterday’s close of 1,740.6.

The index opened 0.34 of-a-point lower at 1,740.26.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 532 to 166, while 339 counters were unchanged, 713 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.16 billion shares worth RM498.14 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby gained five sen to RM9.27, TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM13.72 and RM19.92 respectively, while Maybank and Petronas Chemicals fell one sen each to RM9.03 and RM7.59.

Of the actives, Key Alliance, Vivocom and Sumatec Resources all inched up by half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, 16 sen and 7.5 sen respectively, while Tiger Synergy, Inix Technologies and Panpages were flat at six sen, nine sen and 34 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 34.58 points to 12,369.66, the FBMT100 Index eased 27.52 points to 12,009.07, the FBM 70 depreciated 71.56 points to 14,614.53, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 49.16 points to 12,805.72 and FBM Ace declined 50.85 points to 6,066.69.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 18.42 points to 15,671.8, the Industrial Index was 22.45 points lower at 3,227.41 and the Plantation Index narrowed 2.19 points to 7,968.7. — Bernama