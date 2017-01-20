KL shares trade sideways at opening

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia traded sideways at the opening today with most investors staying on the sidelines, given the uncertainties and caution ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration tonight.

At 9.18 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.13 points lower at 1.665.38, after opening 1.35 points lower at 1,665.16.

The index closed at 1,666.51 yesterday.

A dealer, however, was confident that the market could maintain yesterday's upward momentum given the stronger buying power than selling pressure.

“The analysis of overall market action on Thursday revealed that buying power was stronger than selling pressure. As such, the FBM KLCI would likely trade above the 1,667.23 level today,” he said.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.939 points higher at 11,689.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 11.17 points to 12,184.05. But the FBMT100 Index edged down 0.94 of a point to 11,390.3.

The FBM 70 improved 24.78 points to 13,422.86 while the FBM Ace edged down 17.02 points to 4,994.33.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index eased 3.42 points to 7,909.8, the Industrial Index slid 3.45 points to 3,139.8 and the Finance Index dropped 2.47 points to 14,736.21.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank, TNB and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.25, RM13.88 and RM7.19 respectively.

Public Bank lost six sen to RM20.04 and Sime Darby eased one sen to RM8.53.

Of the actives, TH Heavy Engineering gained 1.5 sen to 17 sen and Icon Offshore rose four sen to 47.5 sen.

JAG fell half a sen to 12.5 sen while SKH and Matang were flat eight sen and 13.5 sen respectively.

Gainers edged losers 122 to 113 with 177 counters unchanged, 1,328 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 193.89 million shares worth RM70.44 million. — Bernama