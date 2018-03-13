KL shares still down at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today with traders still affected by the mixed overnight performance of Wall Street and as domestic traders offload shares from yesterday's gains.

At 11.02 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.64 points easier at 1,859 from 1,861.22 on Monday's close.

The key index opened 6.14 points weaker at 1,855.08 this morning.

Market breadth was negative, as losers overtook gainers 410 to 246, while 349 counters remained unchanged, 871 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 778.47 million shares worth RM438.32 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM10.46, Public Bank increased 28 sen to RM22.94, Petronas Chemicals improved four sen to RM8.12, while Tenaga was flat at RM15.62 and CIMB eased one sen to RM7.26.

Of the actively-traded stocks, QES Group, Nexgram and Sumatec Resources were flat at 21.5 sen, five sen and 6.5 sen respectively, while NWP Holdings declined 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen and Sapura Energy eased two sen to 44.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 16.68 points to 13,094.19, the FBMT 100 Index was 16.68 points easier at 12,838.5 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 3.43 points to 13,290.77.

The FBM 70 was 38.48 points lower at 15,644.02, while the FBM Ace increased 41.56 points to 6,021.61.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 13.54 points to 18,097.02 and the Industrial Index declined 14.46 points to 3,222.57.However, the Plantation Index rose 22.4 points to 8,110.6. — Bernama