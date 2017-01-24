KL shares stays higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning today on the back of a firmer ringgit against the greenback, dealers said.

A dealer said sentiment remained wary as investors were cautious over US President Donald Trump’s protectionist stance on trade.

At 11.13am, the index was 6.91 points higher at 1,678.22, after opening 3.7 points higher at 1,674.37.

The index closed at 1,671.31 yesterday.

Gainers outpaced losers by 262 to 260, with 363 counters unchanged, 849 counters untraded and 35 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 567.28 million shares worth RM425.36 million. Kenanga Research expected the FBMKLCI to trade tepidly between 1,660-1,680 points this week, especially with the Chinese New Year festivities coming up.

Trump had announced yesterday the US would pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal which was expected to weigh on sentiment of the regional markets, including Malaysia.

Of the heavyweigths, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.30 and Petronas Chemicals increased four sen to RM7.17 while Public Bank eased two sen to RM20.14 and IHH dwindled one sen to RM6.30.

Tenaga and Sime Darby were unchanged at RM13.90 and RM8.70 respectively. BAT earned RM1.18 to RM45.60, PPB increased 16 sen to RM16.28, Axiata Group rose 14 sen to RM4.86 and Hong Leong Financial garnered 12 sen to RM14.92.

Of the actives, SKH Consortium and Connectcounty each inched up half-a-sen to eight sen and 14.5 sen respectively, UMW O&G increased 2.5 sen to 70.5 sen while Hibiscus was unchanged at 46.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 41.08 points to 11,740.65, FBMT100 Index rose 43.47 points to 11,447.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index surged 45.68 points to 12,239.47.

The FBM 70 was 36.92 points better at 13,374.85 and the FBM Ace added 2.96 points to 4,936.34.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index rose 9.48 points to 3,164.74 and the Finance Index rose 21.77 points to 14,789.36.

The Plantation Index was 28.73 points lower at 7,924.11. — Bernama