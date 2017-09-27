KL shares stay negative at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon today, weighed by losses in selected heavyweights led by Genting Bhd and CIMB.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 2.03 points to 1,763.56, against yesterday’s close of 1,765.59.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 2.03 points better at 1,767.62.

Market breadth was negative as losers edged gainers 350 to 337, with 407 counters unchanged, 758 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.31 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank and Sime Darby were flat at RM20.56 and RM9.04, respectively, Genting Bhd slipped 13 sen to RM9.55, CIMB fell four sen to RM6.30, Maybank declined two sen to RM9.78 and TNB eased four sen to RM14.36.

Of the active counters, Hubline gained one sen to 11 sen, Frontken and Permaju Industries both added 1.5 sen to 41 sen and 36.5 sen, respectively, while Tiger Synergy edged up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum was flat at 66.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 11.9 points to 12,555.84, the FBM 70 was 5.62 points lower to 14,970.63, the FBMT 100 Index fell 11.75 points to 12,213.59, the FBM Emas Shariah gave up 11.81 points to 12,772.07 and the FBM Ace shed 3.36 points at 6,519.54.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index weakened 22.80 points to 16,620.79, the Industrial Index edged down 0.94 of-a-point to 3,209.85 and the Plantation Index slid 4.98 points to 7,869.71. — Bernama