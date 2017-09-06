KL shares stay mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon today in range-bound trading, with the barometer index supported by mild buying in heavyweight stocks, led by Petronas Chemicals and Maybank, dealers said.

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.04 of a point better at 1,769.67 after opening 0.80 of a point easier at 1,768.83 from from yesterday's close of 1,769.63.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 409 to 345, with 364 counters unchanged, 716 counters untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.39 billion shares worth RM810.63 million.

The composite index was mainly supported by Petronas Chemicals and Maybank with a combined 1.99 points.

Petronas Chemicals gained eight sen to RM7.38 and Maybank added five sen to RM9.47.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga added four sen to RM14.42 and Sime Darby improved a sen to RM9.01. Public Bank fell six sen at RM20.54 and CIMB Group eased a sen to RM6.75.

Of the actives, Sino Hua and China Stationery eased half-a-sen each to 20.5 sen and 6.5 sen respectively, Palette Multimedia fell one sen to 19 sen and MLabs added half-a-sen to 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 6.93 points to 12,586.38, FBMT 100 Index slipped 3.63 points to 12,264.65, FBM Ace eased 8.66 points to 6,568.15, FBM 70 fell 19.37 points to 15,065.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 14.84 points lower to 12,777.61.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 0.62 of a point easier at 7,849.65 and the Industrial Index slipped 12.49 points to 3,186.40. The Finance Index, however, increased 13.84 points to 16,611.38. — Bernama