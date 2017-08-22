KL shares stay in positive territory at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory at mid-morning, with trade/services-related stocks being among the contributors to the increase, a dealer said.

At 11.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.74 points higher at 1,773.36 after opening 0.15 of-a-point lower at 1,771.47 from 1,771.62 yesterday.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 272 to 299 with 318 counters unchanged, 952 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 625.77 million shares worth RM373.75 million.

Among the trade/services-related stocks that lifted the index included Genting Bhd, which rose four sen to RM9.77, Telekom Malaysia (+5 sen to RM6.44), and Sime Darby (+3 sen to RM9.29).

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.61, Tenaga gained two sen to RM14.24, Sime Darby increased three sen to RM9.29, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.58.

Of the actives, Mlabs Systems inched up 1.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange and Perak Transit bagged one sen each to 51 sen and 33 sen respectively, while JAG was flat at 14.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 16.83 points to 12,612.12, the FBMT 100 Index improved 17.53 points to 12,270.03, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 18.46 points to 12,767.93, the FBM 70 advanced 42.02 points to 14,996.43 and the FBM Ace was 12.78 points better at 6,569.66.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index added 0.12 of-a-point to 16,739.95, the Industrial Index inched up 0.80 of a point to 3,221.45, while the Plantation Index was 4.99 points better at 7,809.98. — Bernama