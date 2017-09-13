KL shares slightly higher at mid-morning

Among the top losers were Globetronics Technology, which fell 22 sen to RM6.35, Hartalega slipped 17 sen to RM6.53 and Willowglen MSC declined 12 sen to RM1.27. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were slightly higher at mid-morning, despite profit taking activity emerging in selected heavyweights, technology and industrial product counters, after recent gains, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.99 of-a-point higher at 1,780.85, after opening 0.48 of-a-point weaker at 1,789.38 against Tuesday’s close of 1,789.86.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 327 to 310 with 352 counters unchanged, 844 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion shares worth RM439.06 million.

Among the top losers were Globetronics Technology, which fell 22 sen to RM6.35, Hartalega slipped 17 sen to RM6.53 and Willowglen MSC declined 12 sen to RM1.27.

For the heavyweights, Maybank shed one sen to RM9.69, TNB added two sen to RM14.60, Public Bank improved 16 sen to RM20.78, while Sime Darby was flat at RM9.13.

Among active counters, D.B.E. Gurney increased one sen to four sen, Sino Hua-An advanced three sen to 27 sen, while Sumatec and MQ Technology earned half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and nine sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 2.51 points lower at 12,745.22, the FBM 70 declined 49.22 points to 15,224.97, the FBMT 100 Index declined 4.69 points to 12,407.14, the FBM Ace gained 30.69 points to 6,772.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 4.01 points to 12,944.02.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 15.79 points to 16,858.70, the Plantation Index was 65.95 points better at 8,012.91, and the Industrial Index eased 0.85 of-a-point to 3,241.40. — Bernama