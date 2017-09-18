KL shares slides at closing, weighed by losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower today, weighed by losses on index-linked counters led by Petronas Gas, IHH Healthcare, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Financial.

At the close, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 2.67 points to end at 1,783.66 against Friday’s close of 1,786.33.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 3.4 points easier at 1,782.93.

Petronas Gas fell 24 sen to RM18.34, IHH Healthcare lost 11 sen to RM5.89 and Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Financial shed 12 sen each to RM5.70 and RM17.04, respectively.

A dealer said the market failed to gather strength to break the 1,790 level as trading was dominated by selling activities.

He added that lower liners and broader market shares also continued to see a mixed-trading pattern with few trading catalysts to sustain the buying momentum.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 24.92 points lower at 12,698.76, the FBMT 100 Index went down 28.74 points to 12,359.2, but the FBM Ace improved 6.7 points to 6,699.3.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 41.91 points to 12,886.07 and the FBM 70 fell 73.87 points to 15,173.01.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 7.6 points to 7,978.26 and the Finance Index rose 5.689 points to 16,834.67 while the Industrial Index went down 5.97 points to 3,236.58.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers by 458 to 406 with 365 counters unchanged, 613 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Volume fell to 1.99 billion units worth RM1.6 billion from 2.15 billion units worth RM2.69 billion on Friday.

For other heavyweights, Maybank added 10 sen to RM9.80, TNB earned two sen to RM14.58 and Public Bank gained four sen to RM20.58.

Sime Darby eased one sen to RM9.19 and CIMB declined six sen to RM6.69.

Among active counters, Sino Hua-An added two sen to 25.5 sen, Vizione added one sen to 15.5 sen and Vivocom earned half a sen to 13.5 sen.

MLabs slipped half-a-sen to 9.5 sen while AirAsia X was flat at 39 sen.

The Main Market volume decreased to 1.23 billion shares worth RM1.48 billion from 1.54 billion shares worth RM2.59 billion on Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market widened to 610.23 million shares valued at RM100.76 million from 454.97 million shares valued at RM84.69 million previously.

Warrants increased to 142.79 million units worth RM20.61 million from 140.86 million units worth RM20.45 million last week.

Consumer products accounted for 64.24 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (361.93 million), construction (152.96 million), trade and services (386.47 million), technology (93.12 million), infrastructure (28.86 million), SPAC (412,300), finance (45.94 million), hotels (2.01 million), properties (92.03 million), plantations (26.31 million), mining (24,600), REITs (4.77 million), and closed/fund (nil). — Bernama