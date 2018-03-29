KL shares retreat at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Bursa Malaysia eased at mid-afternoon today as profit-taking emerged, taking the cue from the downtrend of Wall Street as technology stocks continued its decline despite better performances by its regional peers, dealers said.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.55 points to 1,855.32 from yesterday's close of 1,857.87.

The key index opened 1.47 points firmer at 1,859.34.

Market breadth was negative with 529 gainers against 237 losers, while 370 counters were unchanged, 775 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.68 billion units valued at RM958.50 million.

A dealer said investors were also cautious as the dissolution of parliament which could be announced anytime to make way for the coming 14th General Election.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga added 18 sen to RM15.98 and CIMB improved a sen to RM7.18.

Maybank and Public Bank were each flat at RM10.50 and RM23.96 respectively. Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.24.

Of the active counters, Sapura Energy fell 1.5 sen to 48.5 sen, DBE was flat at 3.5 sen, while Ekovest added four sen to RM1.01.

The FBM Emas Index fell 21.17 points to 12,971.68, FBMT 100 Index inched down 16.41 points to 12,771.63 and the FBM 70 dipped 15.83 points to 15,434.75.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 29.90 points to 13,130.01 and the FBM Ace tumbled 89.82 points to 5,384.20.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was up 4.78 points to 18,146.29, Industrial Index was down 4.01 points to 3,225.24 and the Plantation Index slipped 20.17 points to 7,986.75. — Bernama