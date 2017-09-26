KL shares remain subdued at mid-morning, in line with regional markets

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Sentiment on Bursa Malaysia remained subdued at mid-morning, in line with that of regional markets, and amid the unsettled geopolitical tensions between the United States and North Korea.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.96 points lower at 1,762.18 from Monday's close of 1,769.14.

It opened 0.59-of-a-point easier at 1,768.55.

Market breadth was negative with 184 gainers and 488 losers, while 319 counters were unchanged, 853 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.72 billion million shares worth RM556.66 million.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index was 6.36 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 3,209.55, Japan's Nikkei fell 20.29 points or 0.10 per cent to 20,377.29 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.09 points or 0.03 per cent to 3,340.46.

Digi led losses among the heavyweights in easing 10 sen to RM4.18, as Maybank and CIMB fell four sen each to RM9.74 and RM6.27 respectively, while IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby shed five sen each to RM5.77 and RM9.05.

KESM topped the losers list in slipping 20 sen to RM16.20, MPI and Petronas Gas each slid 18 sen to RM13.04 and RM18.26, while HengYuan and Globetronics declined 10 sen each to RM7.93 and RM6.02, respectively.

Of actives, Hibiscus Petroleum inched up 2.5 sen to 65.5 sen, UMW Oil and Gas trimmed 2.5 sen to 31.5 sen, while Trive Property, Sumatec and Hubline were flat at 16.5 sen, six sen and 8.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gave up 42.97 points to 12,559.55, the FBMT 100 Index lost 40.48 points to 12,217.53, and the FBM 70 fell 20.60 points to 15,026.27.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slumped 47.72 points to 12,773.91 and the FBM Ace decreased 55.73 points to 6,525.61.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slid 26.85 points to 16,614.25, the Plantation Index went down 16.93 points to 7,869.44 and the Industrial Index was 16.21 points lower at 3,211.28. — Bernama