KL shares remain negative mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained negative at mid-morning today on mild profit-taking on selected key index-linked counters led by Maxis, dealers said.

At 11.14am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was at 1,619.11, down 4.09 points against Thursday’s close of 1,623.20, after opening 1.11 points lower at 1,622.09.

Maxis declined in the key index, contributing 1.02 points weaker, down seven sen to RM5.94, with 162,500 shares traded.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 323 to 149, while 290 counters were unchanged, 995 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 300.83 million shares worth RM248.58 million.

The FBM Emas Index fell 32.57 points to 11,332.44, the FBMT100 Index declined 31.93 points to 11,055.32 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index slipped 33.00\ points to 11,917.82.

The FBM 70 lost 52.73 points to 12,957.46, but the FBM Ace rose 763.69 points to 4,763.69.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index eased 9.70 points to 3,065.68, the Plantation Index lost 24.53 points to 7,692.54 and the Finance Index shed 38.31 points to 14,157.69.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM7.72, TNB and Public Bank fell two sen each to RM13.72 and RM19.66, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM6.90.

Among actives, MQ Technology lost half-a-sen to five sen, while Hibiscus Petroleum, Asia Bioenergy Tech and Iris Corporation added half-a-sen each to 37 sen, 5.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively. — Bernama